Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Gap Up to $32.40

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $34.52. Golden Sun Education Group shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 1,090 shares trading hands.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.