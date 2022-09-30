Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.83

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gogoro in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gogoro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock.

Gogoro Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Stories

