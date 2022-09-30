GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

