Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of GL stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.