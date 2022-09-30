Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Round Table Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 3.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,591 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

