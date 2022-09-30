Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
HECOF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. 19,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,847. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
About Global Helium
