Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HECOF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. 19,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,847. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

