Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 1,086,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,962. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director J Robert Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,290.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 89,366 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 112,396 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

