Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,269.67

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,269.67 and traded as low as $2,975.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $2,975.00, with a volume of 171 shares traded.
Givaudan Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,250.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3,543.25.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
