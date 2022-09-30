GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 4,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,979. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

