Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

