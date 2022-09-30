Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 104,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

