Ghe LLC Reduces Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ghe LLC lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up about 2.1% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $18,777,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,462 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.