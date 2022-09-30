Ghe LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ghe LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 1.0% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.