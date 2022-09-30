Ghe LLC Has $687,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ghe LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after purchasing an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

