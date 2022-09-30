Ghe LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ghe LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

