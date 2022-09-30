GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 167.2% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the August 31st total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,588. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 132.24%.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.