Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.57. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 4,864 shares changing hands.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,014,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.