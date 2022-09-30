Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €3.88 ($3.96) and last traded at €3.82 ($3.90). 87,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.76 ($3.84).

Genfit Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €3.68.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

