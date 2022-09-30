Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $40.19

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $39.04. Genesco shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 3,174 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

