Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Antoinette Paone Sells 2,828 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 2,828 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $14,818.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antoinette Paone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Antoinette Paone sold 4,610 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $24,525.20.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,912. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Generation Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

