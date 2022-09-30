General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. 58,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. General Mills has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

