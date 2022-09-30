Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.89

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.89 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 57,355 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.12 million and a P/E ratio of 635.29.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

