GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne Buys 2,500 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,000.

GDI traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$42.75. 13,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

