GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Down 5.5%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 62,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,601,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

GAP Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of GAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

