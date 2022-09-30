Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.38

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.75. Gannett shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,087,487 shares.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $223.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $748.66 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

