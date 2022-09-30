GamerCoin Tops One Day Volume of $141,245.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.