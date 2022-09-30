GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) & InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Critical Comparison

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAMCO Investors and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.49 $73.20 million $2.82 6.04 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GAMCO Investors and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.58% 73.14% 32.45% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.32%

Risk & Volatility

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GAMCO Investors and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

