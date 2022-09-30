G999 Price Hits $0.0019 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 53.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000276 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,650,722,709 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.