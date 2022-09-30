G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading 7.8% Higher

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.04. 8,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,121,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $552.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,648 shares of company stock worth $1,567,330. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

