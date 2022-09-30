G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CL King cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GIII opened at $15.07 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.