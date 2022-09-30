FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Issued By Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MU opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

