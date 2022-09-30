FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.72. 62,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 47,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000.

