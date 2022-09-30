FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 6,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,579,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.