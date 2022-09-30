Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 133,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 468,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frequency Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

