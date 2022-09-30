Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 133,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 468,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.74.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
