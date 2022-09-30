Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 291,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,709,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

