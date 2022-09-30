Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,572 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.