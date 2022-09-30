Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 472,981 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $24.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.