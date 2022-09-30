Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Down 1.6 %

FWRD stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.