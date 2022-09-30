Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

