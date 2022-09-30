ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.