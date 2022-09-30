Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $31.09. Foot Locker shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 31,858 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $58,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,657,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,942,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 92,645 shares of company stock worth $3,422,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

