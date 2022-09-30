Flux (FLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $313,026.00

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Flux has a market capitalization of $535,973.70 and approximately $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00290523 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00106307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flux is datamine.network.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

