Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.
FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Fluor Stock Performance
NYSE:FLR opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
