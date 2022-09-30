Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.