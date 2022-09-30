Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 262.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.37) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluidra from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

