First United Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get First United alerts:

First United Stock Performance

FUNC stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.