First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Up 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.93. Approximately 1,409,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,416,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

