First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,701. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

