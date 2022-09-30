First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 258,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.6 %

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 88,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.