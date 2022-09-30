First Command Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,973. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

