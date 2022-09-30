First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,436 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 838,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF remained flat at $21.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

